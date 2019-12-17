East Africa: The Future of East Africa's Last 'Mermaids' Hangs in the Balance

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Sasol is planning a new oil and gas exploration venture next to Bazaruto National Park, spurring the International Union for the Conservation of Nature to call for more intensive action to safeguard the last viable population of dugongs in East Africa.

The clear and shallow waters off the coast of East Africa were once home to a multitude of dugongs - strange, mermaid-like sea mammals that have all but vanished from the western part of the Indian Ocean.

The Bazaruto Archipelago includes five offshore islands -- Bazaruto, Benguerra, Margaruque, Bangue and Santa Carolina. The South African energy and chemical group Sasol has already conducted 3D seismic exploration in deep water to the north of Bazaruto and now plans to conduct further underwater sound-blasting tests in shallower water in the heart of the last dugong stronghold on the East African coast. (Map: supplied)

Also known as "sea cows", dugongs can live for 70 years, grow up to 3m long and weigh more than 500kg.

As recently as 1967, researchers saw herds of up to 500 dugongs swimming off the coast of Somalia, while similar-sized herds also grazed on seagrass meadows as far south as the Mozambique capital of Maputo.

But over...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

