South Africa: Significant Expectations of SA as Ramaphosa Becomes AU Chair in 2020

Will Cyril Ramaphosa champion peace in Africa as the African Union chairperson next year? Or will Eskom blackouts and other domestic crises keep him at home?

It might have been a prophetic moment when President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short a visit to Egypt last week to come home to tackle the Eskom blackouts.

In January 2020, he assumes the chair of the African Union, with silencing the continent's all too many blazing guns as his primary mission. In Cairo, he was meeting the AU's current chairperson, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the handover, before joining him to address African peace and security issues at the inaugural Aswan Forum.

But Eskom's escalation of load shedding to stage 6 compelled him to abort the mission and return to Pretoria to crack the whip at Megawatt Park and to assure his constituents there would, after all, be lights on the Christmas tree this year.

Is that how it's going to be next year in the AU chair?

The African Union Commission chairperson and many AU members are expecting Ramaphosa to put real effort into tackling some of Africa's most stubborn conflicts when he takes over the rotating chair for the year....