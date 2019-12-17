South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Successes

press release

In order to curb murders, attempted murders and rapes that emanates from alcohol abuse, police operations targets taverns/shebeens and check for compliance and close down illegal ones and penalises those not complying with their licenses.

Thirteen illegal liquor outlets have been closed down, large volume of alcohol was confiscated and a 50-year-old woman and three men between 24 and 80 years were arrested whilst others paid admission of guilt of R500 each. Sixteen knives were confiscated during body searches whilst 4 men aged between 20 and 35 were arrested for malicious damage to property and assault GBH during a wanted suspects' raid.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm after he was found in possession of a double barrel shotgun at Mtontsasa. Another 44-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a shotgun with six shells and two dangerous weapons in Mtontsasa at about 01:30 on 16 December 2019.

A 25-year-man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition at Thungwana junction Nqwathi A/A yesterday, 16 December 2019 at about 15:30. Lastly, a 36-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with eleven rounds of ammunition at Thungwana junction Nqwathi A/A. Both suspects were arrested during the vehicle check point.

All the suspects will appear before their different courts on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 and the firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.

The District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka has commended all the operators.