South Africa: Progressive Prosperity - How to Climb Out of a Ditch

Getting the economy restarted is not so different from driving a pickup truck out of a ditch. The wheels must be put straight, the vehicle should be in first gear and the movement slow and steady. With this in mind, seven steps are proposed for 2020 to kickstart the economy.

There was a time, in the 1980s, when I spent my days driving all around Lesotho in a Hilux 4×4 double-cab pickup. At the time, I was head of a projects office developing social and economic programmes across that country.

Even then, the Hilux was an awesome vehicle. Its agility, belying its size, was my favourite quality. It could turn on a dime. Its durability was my second-favourite characteristic. At that time, Lesotho had among the highest road fatality rates in the world. Trucks sped along single-lane mountain roads that were more like rocky pathways traversing hairpin turns. Many drivers drank and mostly had only one light working, so it was hard to tell what was coming toward you. All in all, driving generally, but specifically at night, was not a good idea.

Thankfully I was never involved in an accident. But I did have two very common experiences: a)...