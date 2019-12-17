South Africa: Wrenchville SAPS Arrested Two Suspects for Robbery

press release

On Thursday, 12 December 2019, a case of robbery was reported at Wrenchville SAPS. According to the 37-year-old victim, his car was having mechanical problems.While trying to fix his car, a car stopped next to him. The five occupants in the car robbed him off his belongings including two rings to the value of R3800-00 and undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene. Among the five suspects, two were familiar to the victim.

On Monday, 16 December 2019 at about 14:30, Wrenchville Visible Policing and Detectives managed to trace and arrest two suspects, aged 23 and 26 years old. The two suspects will appear before the local magistrate court on a charge of robbery soon.

Major General Johan Bean, the cluster Commander of John Taolo Gaetsewe, encourages Wrenchville members to keep on bringing the perpetrators to book. The General further sends a strong message to the criminals that SAPS and JTG communities will not share any space with them.