Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Denounces Machete Gangs

17 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to illegal gold mining gangs, commonly referred to as 'Mashurugwi' who are wreaking havoc in mining areas of the country.

The machete wielding groups mostly from Midlands province have been terrorising citizens in the country's gold rich areas.

In the last half of this year alone, over 200 people have lost their lives and been maimed in bloody machete wars.

To date, thousands of miners have been arrested after they were found in possession of machetes.

Addressing Zanu PF delegates at the just ended party's annual national conference, Mnangagwa said his government was going to deal with fraudulent officials in the mining industry.

"In the mining sector, we have launched a strategy which will see us grow a 12 billion dollar mining industry, by 2023.

"This will provide empowerment and employment for our people throughout the country.

"The party commends the role of small-scale miners in growing our mining sector, in particular, those in the gold and chrome sub-sectors.

"I call on those in this sub-sector to desist from violence and other illegal activities.

"Pasi neMabhemba!

"Corruption and chicanery by some mining officials will be decisively dealt with. Perpetrators must stand warned," he said.

According to a report recently presented by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) between August and October 105 murders and over 221 assault cases were recorded as a result of the notorious mine wars.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.