Western Sahara: Settlement of Western Sahara Conflict - President Ghali Denounces Deadlock

Tifariti (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, denounced in Tifariti (liberated territories), against the blockade of the settlement process of Western Sahara conflict, denouncing the role of France in maintaining such a situation.

"The National Preparatory Conference for the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front is held in particular circumstances and faces challenges on different fronts, due to the intransigence and obstruction policy of the Moroccan occupying regime, with the clear support of France, to the peace process and to the search of a final solution," said President Ghali in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the conference.

"After more than twenty-eight years since the declaration of cease-fire by the Sahrawi and Moroccan armies without achieving the main objective, namely the organization of a Sahrawi self-determination referendum, the Polisario Front stresses that it cannot continue to deal in the same way with the United Nations efforts, unless the Security Council assumes its responsibility and its commitments to implement all the provisions contained in the UN- AU plan, approved in 1991," warned the Sahrawi president of Tifariti, liberated territories of Western Sahara.

President Ghali said that this "15th congress of the Polisario Front is intended to be an opportunity for real transformations, through which the Sahrawi people will make it clear that nothing will discourage them from continuing their just struggle and using all legitimate forms, until the recovery of the complete sovereignty over the entire territory of SADR."

Referring to the challenges facing the Sahrawi people, Ghali said that "the current situation requires a deep assessment and an objective analysis of the entire national action plan between the two congresses and the situation of our struggle for liberation. We need to invest in the strengths and, at the same time, identify the weaknesses in order to overcome them in a thoughtful and comprehensive way."

The 15th Congress of the Polisario Front will be held, in Tifariti from 19 to 23 December, under the slogan of "a fierce struggle, resistance and sacrifice, to complete the sovereignty of the Sahrawi State", and will see the participation of approximately 2,000 delegates of the Polisario Front and several foreign delegations.

The Congress was preceded by preparatory conferences organized in early November 2018.