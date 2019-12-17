South Africa: End of Year Brings Christmas Cheer for the Global Economy

analysis

There was cause for celebration last week as two major global economic bugbears, US-China trade relations and Brexit, overcame significant hurdles. Although this does somewhat ease investor anxiety as we head towards Christmas, there are several other economic issues that need close monitoring because of their potential to upset the world economy's delicate equilibrium.

2019 looks set to end on a tentatively joyous note compared with the sharp deterioration in sentiment in December 2018. Two of the major stumbling blocks, unresolved US-China trade relations and Brexit, have stood in the way of the world economy and financial markets in 2019.

Now they are out of the starting gates, however, introducing more clarity to the global mix and assuring a less nail-biting finish to the year than in 2018 at this time. That doesn't mean the global economy is out of the woods yet. There are several economic challenges that call for a watching brief given their potential to upset the world's delicate economic equilibrium.

In the meantime, it's worth enjoying the celebrations where we can. Events last week delivered a modicum of certainty on the trade and Brexit fronts. At the 11th hour, the US and China announced a Phase...