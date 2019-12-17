Southern Africa Could Face Another Season of Poor Agricultural Output

analysis

The maize planting season began across the southern Africa region in mid-October and for some countries in November 2019, but the process has so far disappointed because of dryness in various countries.

There are preliminary indications that southern Africa could face another year of poor rains, which will inevitably lead to lower agricultural output. A recent report from the Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative (GEOGLAM) indicates a high probability of below-normal rainfall in southern Africa between December 2019 and February 2020. December to February seasonal rainfall outlook. (Source: GEOGLAM)

The potential for a poor output in agriculture across the region brings into question the need for forward planning, which is key to mitigate the effects of food insecurity.

To this end, there is first a need to improve the timeliness and quality of agricultural conditions data across the southern Africa region, especially for maize, which is a key staple crop. Unfortunately, this remains a challenge for most African countries with the exception of Zambia and South Africa who frequently release data on agricultural conditions and expected crops harvest.

