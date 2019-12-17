South Africa: A 72 Hour Activation Plan Leads to the Arrest of a 30 Year Old Murder and Rape Suspect

16 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An order from the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga for a 72 hour activation plan following the murder of a 72-year-old elderly woman, house robbery, kidnapping and rape of a 4 and 5 year old young girls on the 15 December 2019 at Mcuku Locality, has yielded positive results.

According to the reports, the 30-year-old suspect entered the house of the 72-year-old and found her with the two young children. Preliminary investigation suggests that the elderly woman had suffered multiple stab wounds before she was left to die in a mattress outside her room. During the incident, the two children were kidnapped by the suspect to a place where he raped them. However, the children were later found alive and returned to their home. Meanwhile, the suspect is currently under police custody whilst investigation continues.

Cases of murder, kidnapping, house robbery and rape have been opened against the suspect. He is expected to appear in Libode Magistrate Court soon.

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the work of the police who did not sleep in order to ensure that the suspect is arrested within a very short space of time. She also appreciated the community of Nyandeni for partnering with the police in exposing and isolating the criminal elements hiding within their villages.

