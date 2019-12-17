South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition By Van Zylsrus SAPS

press release

Five suspects aged between 22 and 42 years of age have been arrested by Van Zylsrus SAPS members.

On Saturday, 14 December 2019 at about 16:00, the two Van Zylsrus SAPS Constables Israel Tshekoeng and Thapelo Kgopodithata responded quickly to a complaint of a car which was driving around the farm. On arrival at the farm, the two officials spotted a blue Nissan Almera car and they saw the occupants throwing the rifles from the car. They then stopped the car and searched it as well as five occupants. During the search two rifles and 70 rounds of ammunition and the car were confiscated.

The five suspects will appear before the local magistrate court soon.

The cluster Commander of the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster, Major General Johan Bean praised and applauded the two Constables Tshekoeng and Kgopodithata for their outstanding work. General Bean also urges all communities within John Taolo Gaetsewe Clister to report any suspicious vehicles to the police like Van Zylsrus community did. According to General Bean once cases of these nature are reported to the police, movement of the criminals will be limited and stopped.