Ethiopia Hacks! 7.0

17 December 2019
United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)
press release

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon: "Digital Solutions to Elections-related Technology." This was the seventh hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! program.

Ethiopia Hacks! is conducted in partnership with the Google Developers Group (GDG) and the Centre for Accelerated Women's Economic Empowerment (CAWEE). Each hackathon challenges aspiring young tech developers to identify prototype solutions to community challenges in Ethiopia.

Subject matter and technology experts met December 13-15, 2019 at the Colonel John C. Robinson American Center in Addis Ababa to brainstorm and generate open-source, free, and easy-to-learn technology solutions for the good of society.

By supporting and developing an eco-system that promotes innovation and technology, the U.S. Embassy is investing the capacity of young Ethiopians to shape their futures. In total, the Ethiopia Hacks! program will invest in the capacity of 600 tech-savvy youth, who will have the opportunity to participate and generate solutions for their communities. Funding is provided jointly by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

