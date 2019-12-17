Sudan: Ministry to Inventory Sudan Factories

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry and Industry, Mohamed Ali Abdallah, announced yesterday that the ministry will make inventory of all factories in Sudan. The survey is part of the transitional government's plan to stimulate the economy.

The programme aims to ascertain which factories are currently operating, stalled, or under reconstruction. The government seeks to reduce unemployment and poverty in Sudan by creating employment opportunities in factories, for young people and women in particular.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of African Industrialisation, the undersecretary affirmed that Sudan possesses enormous resources. Industrialisation will create added value to these resources and increase competitiveness at regional and international levels. It will also provide foreign currency, enable balanced development programmes, open investment opportunities, and attract investors.

AfCFTA

Abdallah emphasised that Sudan is a founding member of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a unified African market with free movement of goods and persons.

The undersecretary added that "the revolution continues to achieve its goals of stopping the wars, supporting peace, supporting women and youth, and achieving legal reform and digitalisation of the administration and services in the country".

