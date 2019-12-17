Malawi: Police Arrest Two Men for Robbery and Violence

Lilongwe — Lingadzi Police Station during the just ended week arrested Peter Nyasulu 29, and Charles Maiden whose other particulars are not yet known, for breaking into a store room and stealing assorted items, which is contrary to section 131 (1) of the Penal Code.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Saturday in Lilongwe, Lingadzi Police Spokesperson, Salomy Chibwana Zgambo, said the suspects were arrested on Friday following a tip off from well-wishers.

"On November 3 to 4, 2019, the suspects stole assorted items including three bales of sugar, six cartons of winner soap, packets of surf and 16 pieces of wrappers among others worth more than K350, 000 at Hope Orphan Care Centre," Chibwana said.

The Police spokesperson said the stolen items have been recovered but said police are still investigating the matter.

Peter Nyasulu who hails from Mbela Village in Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka and Charles Maiden, whose other particulars are not yet known, will appear in court as soon as police are done with investigations.

In a related development, Lingadzi Police has also arrested four suspects who have been terrorising and robbing people in Senti Location in the city (Lilongwe).

"The four suspects created their own gang which has been beating up chiefs and police officers. They also conducted a series of robberies with which were reported to police," said the police spokesperson.

Among the suspects are, Daniel Chirwa, 28 from Kaluluma Village in Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu, Chilinje Likangala, 23, from Kungocha Village in Dedza, Yamikani Phiri, 30, from Mtambalika Village in Ntcheu and Chifundo Chiwanda, 30, from Katambira Village in Traditional Authority Vumbwe in Thyolo.

All the four suspects have been taken to court to answer their charges.