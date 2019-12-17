South Africa: A Long-Overdue Christmas Present for 'Die Mense Vannie Ses'

analysis

It's been a positive year for former residents of District Six - first was the renaming of one of the most iconic streets in the area. Next step is on Tuesday - if the Land Claims Court accepts a redevelopment plan, claimants could move back within three years.

"We've come a long way since November 2018," said Shahied Ajam, chairperson of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) as the group of about 500 claimants of the former District Six held its final public meeting on Sunday 15 December 2019 in Salt River, Cape Town.

The meeting was held to inform claimants of the plans for the redevelopment of the area, as required by Judge Jody Kollapen's November 2018 court order. That order ruled that the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development and its then-minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, needed to provide the Land Claims Court with a conceptual layout for the redevelopment of District Six; details of funding and budgets; estimated time frames; and a methodology that will be applied in allocating the initial residential units - ie, to those who applied first or those who are elderly.

