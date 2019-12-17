Malawi: Police Warn Gulewamkulu Against Begging On the M1

17 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By George Mponda

Dedza — Police in Dedza have cautioned Gulewankulu dancers to stop standing along the M1 road with intent to gather alms.

According to Dedza Police Deputy Publicist, Cassim Manda, such tendencies can cause accidents since the dancers stand in the middle of the road to force motorists to stop their vehicles and give them money.

Manda said: "We also want to warn passengers to stop parking their vehicles wrongly along the M1road in order to take photos with the Gulewamkulu dancers."

Dedza police have since been in talks with Chewa traditional leaders to work together in dealing with this behavior.

"So far, police have engaged several Chewa leaders which include Group village headman Njuchi, Kumtelera and Zuze," Manda added.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman (GVH) Njuchi bemoaned the tendency of some Gulewankulu dancers who are into this behaviour of gathering alms on the road.

"I am also shocked, it's uncalled for to see Gulewankulu standing on the road or by the road to gather alms. This is against our culture," said Njuchi.

He added that, Gulewamkulu comes out when there is a funeral and other important events, but not along the road just to be begging for alms. Group village headman Njuchi then ordered the police to arrest them once found gathering alms on the road.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.