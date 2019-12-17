Sierra Leone/Liberia: Women's Football - Liberia to Travel Sierra Leone for Friendly Matches

Liberia senior women's national team posed at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium before their international friendly against Guinea on November 24, 2019

As the momentum accompanying women's football in the country continues to grow, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has taken another step as part of its plans to further develop women's football.

Following an international friendly match against the senior women's national team of Guinea on November 24, 2019, the LFA and the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) have agreed to play series of international friendly matches.

According to a release from the football house, a 60-person delegation comprising the women's senior national team and the U-20, departed the country for Sierra Leone on Monday, December 16.

The senior national team will face Sierra Leone senior national team on Wednesday, December 18, in Makeni and will later face two women's club teams; Rising Queens on Friday, December 20, and Suba FC on Sunday, December 22.

At the U-20 level, Liberia will go against Sierra Leone on Wednesday, December 18, in Bo, Sierra Leone and will eventually go against Mogbewma Queens and Mahmoud on December 20 and 22 respectively.

These matches are also part of Liberia's preparation for the upcoming qualifiers in various competitions at the senior, U-20 and U-17 levels.

Liberia was paired with Senegal in the first round of the 2020 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers during the draw held in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, December 4.

The female Lone Star will host the first leg at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on February 9, 2020 and will later travel to Dakar for the second leg in March. The aggregate winner will face Mali in the second round.

In the U-20 women's World Cup Qualifiers, Liberia was paired with Guinea in the preliminary round, and will host Guinea at the ATS on January 19, 2020 with the return leg expected to take place in Conakry on the weekend of January 31 to February 1-2, 2020.

The aggregate winner will face Cameroon in the first round.

Lastly, at the U-17 World Cup Qualifiers level, Liberia will welcome Niger on January 12, 2020 and eventually travel to Niamey, Niger for the return-leg between January 17-19, 2020, with the aggregate winners set to meet Ghana in the first round.

Full List of Senior Team Delegation

Technical Staff: Head coach Robert Lartey, deputy coach Famatta Dean, goalkeeping coach Jerry Bing, administrative manager Gayduo Princess Kennedy, medic Edith Kerwilliams and caretaker Constance Bowman-Prempeh.

Goalkeepers: Massa Konneh (Earth Angels) and Kormassah Sumo (Hippo FC)

Defenders: Marie Flomo, Linda Gaye and Lucy Massaquoi (Blanco FC); Sangay Moulton (World Girls), Jestina Wilson (Determine Girls) and Margaret Stewart (Senior Professionals)

Midfielders: Sylvia Pyne (Determine Girls), Francisca Howe (Earth Angels); Kebbeh Lamine (Ambassador FC), Winnie Dorbah (Blano FC)

Forwards: Angeline Kieh (Earth Angels), Agatha Nimene (Blanco FC), Bernice Willie (Senior Professionals), Love Koffa (Blanco FC), Katies Sayee (Earth Angels) and Pauline Agbotsu (Determine Girls)

Full List of U-20 Team Delegation

Technical Staff: head coach Jenkins Doe, deputy coach Naomi Peters, goalkeeping coach Robertson Werner, administrative manager Mammie Brown, medic Lydia Grant Boi and caretaker Vivian Sando.

Goalkeepers: Lorpu Forkpah (World Girls), Jackie Touah (Determine Girls) and Zeta Kromah (Monrovia Football Academy)

Defenders: Blessing Nagbe and Blessing Kieh (Monrovia Football Academy); Amanda Powo (Blanco FC), Loretta Sackie (World Girls), Choice Tokpah (Shaitta FC) and Patience Kawolo (DC Shooters)

Midfielders: Hawa Kpan and Hawa Fatomah (World Girls), Bendu Kloty (Blanco FC) and Cynthia Nimely (Island Queens)

Forwards: Lucy Kikeh and Melissa Gebah (World Girls); Miatta Morris (Senior Professionals), Tetee Doe (Earth Angels) and Elizabeth Tamba (Determine Girls)