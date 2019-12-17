Namibia: Guard Commits Suicide Over Missing Cellphone

Omuthiya — A security guard officer, stationed at Okamuku complex in Omuthiya, committed suicide on Monday night by shooting himself with a service shotgun after he was allegedly accused for stealing a cellphone.

"It is alleged that at around 00h30, the deceased sent a text message to his roommate saying he was planning to commit suicide because he was accused of stealing a lady's cell phone. His dead body was discovered with a shotgun wound in the head by a co-worker who was reporting on duty in the morning. The deceased is identified as 22-year-old Lukas Lukas, an employee of Jupiter Security," said Oshikoto regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua.

The Oshikoto police also reported that a moving TransNamib train at Omutswegwondjaba hit two minors on Monday.

The two survived with serious injuries.

One of the survivors, identified as Kaufilwa Vilho, suffered serious injuries to his left leg, while one of his lower limbs had to be amputated.

The second victim, a girl named Ndapewoshali Ndaalulilwa sustained injuries on her right arm.

They were admitted in Omuthiya before later being transferred to the Oshakati state hospital.

"It is alleged that Julius Thikameni Shiimi, operator of Locomotive 474, was travelling from the side of Cham-Cham village to Ondangwa. However, at the curve at Omutswegwondjmba, he spotted two kids sitting in the middle of the railway line.

He hooted and tried to stop the train but, unfortunately, the train hit the minors," narrated Katjiua.