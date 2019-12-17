Tanzania: New Public-Private Drive to Curb Cancer Threat

THE Tanzania government has struck a 38bn/- worth grant deal to innovate a Public Private Partner- ship Project that would augment comprehensive cancer care in the country. The government signed the landmark partnership agreement with Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) and the French Develop- ment Agency (AFD) yesterday. The funding agreement would enable implementation of Tanzania Comprehensive Cancer Project (TCCP) in two regions.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Community Develop- ment, Gender, Elderly and Chil- 10% dren, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, revealed that the project will be implemented in 13 dis- tricts -- five in Dar es Salaam region and eight in Mwanza.

Approximately 1.7 million Tanzanians will benefit from the project which will go along with building the capacity of health personnel and community social workers at all partner institutions and participating communi- ties.

"The public private partnership (PPP) will not only increase the probability to achieve better access touality cancer services, but also result in knowledge sharing and identification of good practices through establishing memoran- dums of understanding (MoU s) and services agreement signed to- day," he said.

The deputy minister added that in four years of the project, the government expects to have major impacts, thus, at least 6 0 per cent of the country's population will be reached by awareness campaign through increased rural population's access to oncology services such as prevention, screening, di- agnosis, treatment.

"The number of cancer cases continues to rise, and the biggest challenge facing the health sector is non-communicable diseases... we need to change attitudes and invest more in prevention," he stressed. He noted that, currently 10 per cent of cancer patients in the country reach hospital; and the number is expected to reach at least 20 per cent by the end of the project.

Today, there's 75 per cent of cancer patients, at stage 3 and 4, and that is expected to be less than 50 per cent by the end of the proj- ect, asserted the minister. Besides, the government is also expecting to increase Human Papilloma V irus (HPV ) vaccination uptake in the country, as well as to establish the first molecular and digital pathology laboratory.

Another initiative will include rolling out the first ever mobile cancer screening unit that expects to directly serve at least 1.7 million patients. Meanwhile, 100 commu- nity health facilities will be offered training and capacitated to offer oncology care. About 330 health care workers from tertiary up to dispensary level will be trained through a move that would reduce treatment costs by establishing cancer consortium in collaboration with Medical Store Department (MSD).

Speaking at the occasion, a Consultant Oncologist at The Aga Khan Hospital and director of the project, Dr Harrison Chuwa said the TCCP aimed at strengthening and expanding the quality access and capacity of cancer care ser- vices through an innovative public private partnership (PPP) initiative. He said the project is a four years plan and is evidence-based initiative designed to reduce the burden of cancer morbidity and mortality in two target regions of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

"This will be achieved through a strategy that focuses on the en- hanced performance and expanded outreach of the Tanzanians based implementing partners including Aga Khan Health Services, Tanzania (AKHST); Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI); Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH); Bugando Medical Centre(BMC)," he stated.

Also included are Dar es Sa- laam and Mwanza regional secre- tariats under the President Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORAL G) and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, with the technical support coming from the Institute Curie in France. Dr Chuwa explained that, the development of a partnership between government and private institution is to contribute to the cre- ation of a strong, integrated cancer care network in targeted regions.

"The approach will create an integrated health care network at local and hospital to accelerate performance in cancer care and expand to understand areas and low income target groups," he explained.

On her side, the AFD's Country Director in Tanzania, Ms Sté phanie Mouen said the proj- ect would have strong social and financial commitments that have been agreed with the implementing agencies on creating greater access for the vulnerable population.