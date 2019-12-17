Rwanda: Patriots Coach Says Bal Qualifiers Opener a Must-Win

17 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Tuesday

Day 1

G.N.B.C Vs U.N.Z.A Pacers 12:30pm

Ferroviario Vs Cobra Sports 15:00pm

K.P.A Vs City Oilers 17:30pm

Patriots Vs J.K.T 8:00pm

Carey Francis Odhiambo, Head coach of Patriots basketball club, has said that their first game against Jeshi Kujenga Taifa (JKT), from Tanzania, at The Eastern Division of the second and final round of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers is a must-win for his side.

Set to be held at the Kigali Arena, Group H qualifiers will get underway on Tuesday, December 17, and run through December 22.

Odhiambo's men start their group campaign against JKT before taking on UNZA Pacers the following day, and then GNBC on Thursday.

"Our target is to win the first game and then build on that momentum for the next match," said Odhiambo

He added: "We need to be at our best in the first game which will give us an advantage in the next two games in group".

The competition comprises eight teams split into two groups:

Pool A comprises Rwandan champions Patriots, alongside JTK (Tanzania), GNBC (Madagascar) and UNZA Pacers (Zambia), while Pool B includes KPA (Kenya), Cobra (South Sudan), City Oilers (Uganda) and Ferroviario de Maputo of Mozambique.

On December 20, the tournament will have a rest day, before resuming the next day with the semi-finals. The top team from Pool A will play against the runner-up of Pool B, whereas Group B top team will be up against the runner-up from Pool A.

December 22 - Final Day

The tournament will come to an end with the final and third-place playoff on December 22, with the two finalists and winner of the third-place playoff all booking their tickets to the 2020 BAL regular season.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Tags:Carey Francis OdhiamboPatriots BasketballJKTBasketball Africa League

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.