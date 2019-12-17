South Africa: Committee to Investigate Feasibility of CSA's Domestic Restructure Decision

analysis

On a day when newly appointed Proteas coach Mark Boucher took cricket a step forward, the self-serving Cricket South Africa board took another step backwards on Monday.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has included six uncapped players in his first squad named for the first two of four Tests against England starting on December 26. It felt like cricket, after a fortnight of scandal and crisis, had some positive direction in one area at least.

But several hours later, the remnants of the CSA board, which is now eight-strong from its 12 members two weeks ago, announced the formation of a "steering committee" to relook its decision to restructure domestic cricket in 2020.

The CSA Members' Council, which consists of the 14 provincial union presidents, met in a plush Paarl hotel on Monday and formulated the plan, which the CSA board later announced. Former International Cricket Council chief executive Dave Richardson will chair the steering committee.

It appears to be a distraction from the many calls for the board's resignation, most crucially from key stakeholders such as their biggest remaining sponsor Momentum.

Throwing in the respected Richardson lends credibility and gravitas to the committee. It's a pity though, that the self-serving...