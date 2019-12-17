Liberia: Citizens in Bong County Lament Economic Hardship Amid Festive Season

Suakoko — For many people of Bong County, this year's Christmas celebration will be different from previous years. This will be for so many reasons including the current hard economic realities and cash crunch.

All of these compounded diminish the expectations of people in the central Liberian county of celebrating a merry Christmas.

Despite the gradual bustle at various markets, it is mere motion than real movement: more crowds of customers but fewer sales by traders.

Unlike in the past, Gbarnga is wearing a forlorn look this season as Christmas decorations are scanty in government offices and people's homes. There are no palpable signs that Christmas is around the corner in the county's capital. The streets of Gbarnga are void of the usual season rush.

Gbarnga Central Market, which is always an arena of activities - where housewives visit during periods like this - is almost empty, and most shops are over-filled with unsold goods. In hair salons, there are few or no customers. Most shops are empty.

In the years gone by, ladies and young women usually occupied the shops in the spirit of the season.

Most residents are complaining of hardship including the high cost of foodstuff and children's clothes. Procuring house decorations is not on the list or probably at the bottom.

"One would not say that people do not have problems. The mood is low in Totota City, lower Bong County because people are saying there is no money. Yet, the markets are bubbling with sellers and customers," Bendu Bondo, a resident of Totota, told FrontPage Africa. She shared the story with a downcast look and in a disappointed tone.

"It is one week to Christmas and the air still feels like January. Today is December 17, 2019 and I am yet to buy a pin for my family. There is no patronage from buyers."

Bendu's story reflects the same feelings of many Liberians in Bong County.

As the festive season draws close, many families should be preparing to have a jolly holiday with new clothing, stocked pantries and enough spending money to go out and have fun.

Though, this will not be the first time that the Christmas mood is tainted with hardship here. But it seems to be worse this year. Many Liberians like Mrs. Bondo are groaning rather than merry.

Once upon a time, December used to be the most anticipated month of every year. But it is fast becoming a month of hardship. Families are worried about meeting up with the expectations of their family.

"Anytime I hear Christmas songs I feel bad a bit. I wish we could go back to October because I am not prepared. By now, I should be thinking of where to take my wife and children this season, but at the moment that is the last thing on my mind," said Aaron D. Williams, a civil servant living in Bong County.

"Thank God I bought clothes for them last month but I cannot afford to get them new shoes. Things are really, really tough."

In Totota and Genepleta markets, women were seen moving from one shop to another haggling over prices and looking for where to buy cheaper.

Mrs. Miatta Kerkula, a teacher, said: "My family will join other families to celebrate, even if it is to rejoice and thank God for sparing our lives".

At the major market in Suakoko District, prices of commodities have gone up despite complains of economic crunch by customers and low sales by traders, compared to last year.

Jenepleta in electoral district 3 is not left out as traders in major markets have lamented low patronage which they attributed to the economic situation in the country, the high exchange rate of foreign currencies and scarcity of the Liberian dollar currency on the market.

When a FrontPageAfrica reporter visited some of the major markets, low patronage was visible.

Mr. Stephen Flomo, a live chicken seller, said: "Things are very costly and there is no money in circulation. When there is money, people will come and patronize us."

Mrs. Janet Ben, who sells bags of rice and vegetable oil in Gbarnga, also complained of slow sales.

"The market is very dull. By now, we expected that many people will turn out in large numbers to patronize us, but what we are experiencing is very low compared to what we had this time last year".

A social critic, Sheick Sheriff, decried the increasing prices of foodstuff and commodities, saying only those who steal public funds will afford luxurious Christmas celebration this year.

Sheriff noted that in spite of the promises made by the Government of Liberia that things prices would reduce, "A bag of rice still sells for between LD$ 3,000- Ld$3,200 . It has now become a luxury food item for the rich."