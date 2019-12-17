Liberia: Senate Confirms Tarlue As Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate on Monday voted to confirm Mr. Jolue Aloysius Tarlue as the new Central Bank of Liberia Executive Governor. The Senate took the decision days after confirmation hearing was held for Tarlue to succeed Nathaniel R. Patray.

Four members of the Senate Banking and Currency Committee voted for his confirmation while two opposed his nomination as the Bank's Executive Governor.

When Central Bank of Liberia Executive Governor-designate appeared at the Liberian Senate for confirmation hearing last Thursday, he left lawmakers in a mixed mood. J. Aloysius Tarlue told the senate how he would fix the crumbling Liberian banking sector during the hearing but there were also some concerns about conflicting information on his CV.

When asked about his plans to lead the CBL during the hearing, he said "My vision, as governor, will be to rebuild confidence in the CBL and the banking sector as a whole in the next five years."

He continued: "This will be done through the banking sector, as a whole, in the next five years. This will be done through reforms aimed at improving governance, ensuring technical soundness in policies, and achieving financial sustainability of the CBL and above all ensures that the CBL is focused on carrying out monetary policies that seek to keep inflation low, stabilize the exchange rate, as well as ensure that Liberia had enough foreign exchange buffers."

He promised Senators that when confirmed, his key priorities will be to promote independence of the Bank and also promised to review the Act that created the CBL and forward to the legislature for amendment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Restoring Public Confidence in CBL

In further comments during his confirmation hearing, he told senators that no amount of policy crafting and announcement will prove effective unless depositors trust the banking process.

He said customers will have confidence when they take their money to the bank, and they can get it back anytime they want.

He continued: "On the other hand too, commercial banks need to have the confidence also that when they take their money to the CBL, their depositors will be saved and they can get their money whenever they want it. For us to win back the confidence of depositors and by large the people of Liberia and international partners, the CBL must strengthen its safeguard mechanism and effectively enforce regulations and controls."

Date of Birth Mixed-Up

Meanwhile, Senators were concerned about apparent conflicting accounts in Tarlue's Curriculum vitae (CV), but he said they were minor oversight that should not overshadow the main issues.

In one account, his CV declared that in 1952 was the year of the birth while his year of birth in another part of the CV mentioned that he was born in 1962.

In other parts of the CV, he told members of the Senate Banking and Currency Committee that he worked as compliance analyst from 2004-2007 at the Merrill Lynch Bank and in the same CV worked as Compliance Analyst at the HSBC Bank NA from 2004-2007.

The Senators, despite the inconsistencies in the CV, went ahead with the confirmation hearing of Mr.Tarlue but refused to hold confirmation proceedings for Madam Nyemadi Pearson, who is the Deputy Bank Governor designate, because of ongoing legal proceeding involving Mr. Charles Sirleaf in whose position she is been nominated to.