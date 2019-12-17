Ghana: ishmael Adjei Wins Driver of the Month On Yango App

17 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Ishmael Adjei has emerged winner of the Driver of the Month on the Yango App for November 2019.

Speaking about how he got acquainted with the Yango App, Ishmael said, "After being introduced to Yango by my cousin who also drives, I've been with Yango for five months now. My favourite thing about the app is how flexible it makes driving. Yango makes it a lot easier to make good money as a driver."

He advised drivers not to decline trips; but rather to position themselves at places where there was usually high demand for rides.

When asked about the kind of riders he loves to pick up, Ishmael Adjei said "I love riders who enter the right locations with location services turned on, are sensitive and love music too."

General Manager of Yango in West Africa, Kadotien Soro said "Yango appreciates Ishmael for his hard work and exemplary attitude towards work. For every mile crossed with you, for every ride you made delightful and for every single time you put your riders' comfort ahead of yours, Yango is grateful to you".

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

