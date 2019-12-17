Ghana: 28 Women File Nominations to Contest District Level Elections in UE/R

Bolgatanga — At least 28 women have filed to contest in the 2019 district level elections while 145 women will be vying for slots in the Unit Committee elections in the Upper East Region.

Besides, 16 persons living with various forms of disabilities have also filed to contest in the elections and a further nine persons with disabilities have filed to contest in the Unit Committee elections.

Disclosing this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Bolgatanga, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), William Adarkwa, disclosed that a total of 1,074 candidates are contesting the District Assembly elections across all the 359 electoral areas in the 15 municipalities and districts in the region while 2,199 persons are vying for unit committees.

Mr Adarkwa explained that all was set for the elections to take place in at least 1000 polling stations across the region and had already sent materials to various districts, electoral officials have been well trained to administer processes with utmost transparency and diligence according to rules and regulations of electoral system.

The Regional Director indicated that EC's collaboration with security services had been strong and urged members of the public to have confidence in the commission to deliver credible, free, fair and transparent elections.

Today, the nation will go to the polls to elect assembly and unit committee members who will man the affairs of various electoral areas in the country for the next four years.

"As part of fairness and to promote inclusive participation, priority will be given to the vulnerable to vote and other stakeholders including election officials, security services, health persons. Media practitioners who may have roles to play during the elections will be given chance to vote as soon as they approach the presiding officers of the polling stations.

"The EC has trained persons with visual impairment on how to use the tarter jacket to vote and encouraged all persons to participate in processes to choose competent leaders who will work to bring about development at the grassroots," Mr Adarkwa stressed.