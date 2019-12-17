Ghana: Policeman Interdicted for Shooting Driver's Mate

Sekondi — The Police Administration has interdicted General Lance Corporal (G/L/CPL) Frank Kofi Amoako of Rapid Deployments Force (RDF) at Takoradi, who allegedly shot John Essandoh, a driver's mate, at the Inchaban barriers, on Friday dawn.

This is to allow the police conduct a full-scale investigations into the matter, the Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed to Ghanaian Times yesterday.

"We assure the public that the police administration would not shield any police officer in connection with the matter," said.

Earlier on Sunday, DSP Adiku said that G/L/CPL Amoako intercepted an articulated truck at the Inchaban barrier, but the driver (name not given) fled the scene, and in an attempt to effect arrest his gun went off injuring Essandoh.

DSP Adiku said that G/L/CPL Amoako took Essandoh to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he was admitted and treated, but, later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

DSP Adiku said G/L/ CPL Amoako was in custody pending investigations.

Meanwhile, the articulated truck driver, according to the police, has reported himself and made a statement to investigators.

DSP Adiku recounted that about 3.15am on Friday, G/L/CPL Amoako was on duty at the Inchaban police barrier when an articulated truck from Cape Coast moved towards Takoradi without light.

She said on reaching the checkpoint, the police stopped the driver and drew his attention to the fact that his vehicle was not having light, and demanded his drivers' licence and also wanted to open the container on the vehicle for inspection.

DSP Adiku said the driver produced only waybill covering the container, and sped off.

She said G/CPL Amoako suspected the container might contain smuggled goods and chased the driver to Kojokrom, where he had parked the truck.

DSP Adiku said, the driver fled leaving behind his mate, Essando, and when he attempted to arrest driver's mate, who was in the vehicle, Essandoh resisted.

She said the rifle which G/L/CPL Amoako was holding went off and when the mate wanted to disarm policeman.

"The mate and the policeman fell into a gutter and the rifle went off again hitting the mate on his left leg," DSP Adiku said.