Ghana: Effutu MP Improves Livelihoods of Constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has constructed a multi-purpose community centre for the people of Eyipe, a community at Winneba in the Central Region.

The facility is expected to serve as a conducive venue to hold funerals, parties, wedding receptions, community meetings, and other social gatherings.

The gesture forms part of the MP's bid to secure re-election and win more votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Having secured 61.8 per cent in the 2016 elections, the Efutu law maker believes that the NPP has fulfilled the promises it made to the people of Effutu in the run up to the last election and deserves another mandate next year.

Mr Markin said President Nana Akufo-Addo had kept the promises he made to them in the run up to last elections and was ready to do more to improve their living conditions,

pledged to work towards the development of all parts of the Constituency, leaving no community behind.

He urged the people to rally behind him and the government and thanked Nana Kobina Gyan's family, especially the family head, Nana Kwame Otoo, for donating their family land to the community for the centre to be built.

Mr Markin canvassed for public patronage for the upcoming district a ssemblies elections and entreated the community members to turn up in their numbers and vote and appealed to the citizenry to participate in the exercise in a peaceful and cordial manner.

He reminded the constituents of being one people and should not allow elections to cause conflicts or divisions among them.

Nana Otoo, on his part, thanked the MP for the gesture and indicated that the Nana Kwame Otoo Family was glad it had donated the piece of land, known as 'Sakagyano' for the construction of the community centre.

He urged Mr Markin to continue to do more for the people to improve livelihoods and quality of life for the Simpa people.

Present at the ceremony were traditional leaders, community elders, and a cross section of the public. They sang and danced to traditional war songs in appreciation of the gesture from their MP.