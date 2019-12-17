South Africa: Drunk Cape Town Beachgoers Attack Officers Who Confiscated Their Booze

17 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Drunken brawls broke out at Cape Town beaches over the long weekend, as bathers attacked authorities who confiscated liquor during bylaw enforcement operations.

"Over a thousand units of alcohol were confiscated over the past few days and, what is alarming is the violent response of some of the offenders to the officers' interventions," said City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

One man was arrested in Muizenberg on Monday after he assaulted an officer who had seized his booze.

"At the Zandvlei picnic area, also in Muizenberg, about 60 people attacked officers who had impounded alcohol. The officers were forced to use pepper spray to defend themselves," Dyason said.

On Saturday, three officers were attacked in the area by about 25 bathers.

Once again, the officers had to use pepper spray and call for backup.

Five people were arrested on assault charges.

Lifeguards were also attacked by five bathers after they were asked to swim in the safe bathing area on Muizenberg's main beach. They fled when officers arrived, Dyason said.

"At Eden on the Bay, in the Blaauwberg area, officers again had to contend with riotous behaviour. A suspect was detained and had his alcohol confiscated when a large group of people tried to intimidate officers into releasing him. Backup was requested and the effort of the crowd was thwarted.

"In Llandudno in the late afternoon, a number of swimmers were removed from the surf by lifeguards for their own safety. Law enforcement assisted in the removal of these bathers.

"Alcohol played a major role in all of these incidents and people are reminded once again that officers will crack down on all transgressions of the bylaws."

