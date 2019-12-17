Ghana: Volta Media Xi Defeat 99 Artillery Regiment

Ho — Volta Media XI stormed the Volta Barracks to affirm their superiority over 66 Artillery Regiment, spanking the soldiers 2-1 in a fun soccer match on Saturday.

Media's inside-right, Fred Asare's free kick, came off the head of overlapping defender, James Gbedze to enter the net in the early stages of the first half.

The Media men increased the tally just before recess, when Asare again led an incursion into the goal area of the soldiers before setting the ball up for left-winger, Ned Manasseh to slot into the net, leaving goalkeeper Bight Odamtey with more questions than answers.

The soldiers pull back a goal just before the final whistle through a spot-kick.

Earlier, the regiment's volley team beat their media counterparts by two straight.