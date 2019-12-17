Ghana: Speaker Summons Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Over Nigeria Border Closure

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament has summoned the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway before Parliament to brief members about efforts being made to get Nigeria to open its side of the border with Benin.

The invitation was made at the request of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, who wanted to know of latest development on the issue since the minister promised to return to brief Parliament.

At the time, the minister who was on the floor of Parliament could not furnish the House with anything substantial with the explanation that the process of consultation was ongoing.

The Speaker then magnanimously offered the minister a few weeks to continue with the consultation and brief the House of the outcome as soon as practicable.

It was based on that promise that, Mr Ablakwa reminded the Speaker of the obligation of the minister to Parliament, especially when the House was about to adjourn sine die with the border problem unresolved.

Mr Ablakwa reminded Parliament that it would be unfair to the Ghanaian traders and businessmen and women who had been stranded behind the Benin side of the border before Parliament adjourned.

He said the time the minister gave her promise to the House for further and particular information was long overdue.

It was based on the appeal that the Speaker admitted the request and duly asked for the presence of the minister to brief the House on the issue.