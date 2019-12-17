Ghana: 20 Drivers Arrested for Traffic Offences

Twenty private and commercial drivers were yesterday arrested on the Pokuase-Nsawam highway by the police for driving on the shoulders of the road.

The operation, which was led by the Deputy Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit(C/MTTU), Chief Superintendent of Police (Chief Supt) Agnes Caesar with support from the Amasaman Police MTTTU was aimed at ensuring discipline on the road.

It formed part of efforts to ensure that the roads were safe during and after the Christmas festivities.

An officer of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Simon Tenkuu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the Ghanaian Times.

He cautioned drivers to abide by traffic regulations or face the law, saying that some of themposed grave danger to road commuters and pedestrians.

(ASP) Simon Tenkuu said the suspects were being processed for the Accra Motor Courts for prosecution.

He said the exercise would be sustained to ensure that drivers abide by road safety regulation, and urged pedestrians to use designated routes and board vehicles at bus stops.

ASP Tenkuu said "drivers must endeavour to desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking, driving through red light, which could result in road accidents".