Ghana: 20 Drivers Arrested for Traffic Offences

17 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Twenty private and commercial drivers were yesterday arrested on the Pokuase-Nsawam highway by the police for driving on the shoulders of the road.

The operation, which was led by the Deputy Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit(C/MTTU), Chief Superintendent of Police (Chief Supt) Agnes Caesar with support from the Amasaman Police MTTTU was aimed at ensuring discipline on the road.

It formed part of efforts to ensure that the roads were safe during and after the Christmas festivities.

An officer of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Simon Tenkuu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the Ghanaian Times.

He cautioned drivers to abide by traffic regulations or face the law, saying that some of themposed grave danger to road commuters and pedestrians.

(ASP) Simon Tenkuu said the suspects were being processed for the Accra Motor Courts for prosecution.

He said the exercise would be sustained to ensure that drivers abide by road safety regulation, and urged pedestrians to use designated routes and board vehicles at bus stops.

ASP Tenkuu said "drivers must endeavour to desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking, driving through red light, which could result in road accidents".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.