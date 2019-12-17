Ghana: C/R Minister Calls for Active Participation in Next Year's Population Census

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has appealed to all residents to take active part in next year's population and housing census to be organised by the Ghana Statistical Service.

He argued that, the crucial nature of the exercise made it imperative for people to collaborate with the Service in ensuring a successful census.

Mr Duncan made the appeal at the inauguration of the Central Region Census Implementation Committee at Cape Coast.

The region benefitted from trial census to test the machines and other instruments for the census, and that exercise was held at Ekumfi in the Ekumfi District.

Mr Duncan gave the assurance that, the chiefs and people would be available to take part in the exercise and noted that, it would stimulate a thorough discussion on national development.

He indicated that the holding of the census would provide an opportunity for government to plan and implement its programmes effectively.

"Successful holding of the population and housing census would enhance policy making in the region and the nation in general.

Additionally, he said successful implementation of the census would provide an avenue in promoting effective governance, which he said, was key towards national transformation.

Mr Duncan urged the Regional Census Implementation Committee to roll out programmes that would ensure effective participation by all residents.

He assured of the Regional Co-ordinating Council's support in working with the chiefs and people in ensuring the success of the census.

The Central Regional Co-ordinating Director, Kingsley Agyei Boahene, who is also the chairman of the Regional Census Implementation Committee, expressed commitment of members to achieve the desired results.

He urged those who would be engaged as well as residents to collaborate effectively during the exercise.

In his remarks, the Regional Statistician, Isaac Addae, commended the regional minister for his contribution so far, saying, the support would contribute towards a successful census.

He said measures had been put in place to ensure that there would be no manipulation by enumerators during the census.