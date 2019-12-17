Ghana: 'Support Ghanaian Businesses to Grow'

Apostle General Sam Korankye- Ankrah, the General Overseer of Royal House Chapel International, last Friday urged Ghanaians to support the growth of businesses such as the Jospong Group of Companies.

According to him, the Group was providing services to improve the lives of Ghanaians and therefore deserved to be given spiritual and moral support.

Apostle Korankye-Ankrah said this during a prayer he delivered at the 2019 annual thanksgiving organised by Jospong and Zoomlion Group in Accra.

He singled out Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, for praise and said the businessman was respected among his peers in Ghana and abroad.

Apostle Korankye-Ankrah told the guests made up of staff of the Jospong Group of Companies, chiefs, the clergy, businessmen, ministers of state and past government appointees that he was surprised to find out that some people were trying to run Dr Agyepong and his company down.

Apostle General Korankye- Ankrah, preached from the book of Lamentations 3:22 which reads " Because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed" and said Dr Agyepong and his company was fortified against evil machinations because of the compassion, mercy and faithfulness of God.

He recounted the story of Joseph who was sold by his brothers, only for God to make him (Joseph) the Prime Minister of Egypt and later provided refuge to his brothers.

He noted that ultimate judgment rest with God, saying that "when your enemies think they are done with you, the Lord would lift you up".

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the Minister of Works and Housing, told the guests that great men go through troubles and that no person could destroy a man who had a divine calling and assignment, adding "I have never met a man who has a divine assignment and mandate who didn't go through troubles."

Relating the story of Prophet Moses who killed King Pharaoh of Egypt, Mr Akyea noted that "you can't kill a man that God want to use".

The sector minister, who is also the lawmaker for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, said Dr Agyepong had immunity from harm and nobody is strong enough in this land to "hurt you".

Mr Michael Gyato, a Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said the government considered the private sector as the engine of growth and would create the enabling environment for Jospong Group of Companies and others to thrive, and urged Ghanaians to support making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Dr Agyepong noted that his success story was not without challenges and recounted how he had a vision to move from printing into sanitation business, to using the GH₵30,000 bank loan he got from Barclays Bank which was meant for the purchase of printing equipment to buy tricycles from China, and raising down his block factory at Ashale Botwe to build the Zoomlion head office.

He said plans were far advanced to build a compost plant in each region in 2020.

Currently, the Jospong Group had set up a state of the art compost plant at Jamestown, Accra.