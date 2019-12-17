Ghana: Arsenal Ladies Ghana Want Ancelotti Signed for Club

17 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

The Ladies Association of Arsenal Supporters Club of Ghana (ASCG) have urged managers of the English club to appoint a more credible manager to handle the London-based outfit.

The call followed a 3-0 hammering of the Gunners by Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL) at the Emirates on Sunday - a defeat that left the club seven points off Top-4 position.

"We love Arsenal to a fault, but presently the club is giving us lots of heartbreak and the owners have to wake up now before it's too late."

These were the words of Gloria Arku, ASCG Ladies Representative, supported by Doris Kukua Saxon

ASCG Ladies Tema Representative.

"Truth is that we would love to have Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is presently unattached,"they stressed.

Arsenal are considering a host of candidates, but are reportedly not keen on appointing Ancelotti, following his sacking at Napoli. Ancelotti's imposing resume includes stints at Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

"He is one of the top managers in the world, he's available and he's on the market," added the PRO of Arsenal Ladies, Dorcas Yaa Mensah.

Arsenal last month sacked manager Unai Emery after a string of poor performances, naming ex-Arsenal footballer Freddie Ljungberg, as interim head coach of the struggling Gunners.

Meanwhile, Ms Mensah said the Arsenal Ladies were going to round up the year's activities with a get-together at the Sakumono Beach on December 28, having embarked on a number of charitable events all year.

She commended a number of its executives for their commitment and hard work over the years since the establishment ASCG in 2008. Mention was made of Stella Opoku (Organiser/Accra Rep), Abigail Opoku (Financial Secretary) and Sarah Kodji (Secretary) for their sense of dedication.

Others mentioned for praise were Mavis Yorke (Western Region Rep), Berlinda Addison-Ansah (Central Region Rep) and Akua Brago Obour Asafo-Adjei (Advisor) among others.

Arsenal Ladies are a subset of the umbrella body - Arsenal Supporters Club of Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.