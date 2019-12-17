Ghana: Major Mahama Murder Case - Accused Refused Bail

The Criminal Division "three" of the Accra High Court yesterday refused bail application for William Baah, one of the 14 persons standing trial for the alleged murder of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

In moving his motion for bail, Mr George Bernard Shaw, counsel for accused, argued that the rights and liberties of accused should not be curtailed because of the charges preferred against the accused.

The prosecution, led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, opposed the application on the premise that the trial had not been unreasonably delayed.

She said accused would not appear to stand trial given the severity of the offence.

But ruling on the application, Justice Mariama Owusu, a Supreme Court judge designate, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge held that the case had not been unreasonably delayed.

She said the prosecution had one last witness to testify and that accused would have his day in court.

Dr Lawrence Adusei, the pathologist, who conducted autopsy on the body of late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, affirmed during cross-examination on Tuesday, December 11, 2019, that he did an independent job in establishing the cause of death of the ex-military officer.

He told the court presided by Justice Mariama Owusu that he carries out his job as professional medical practitioner.

Dr Edusei, who testified as the 13th prosecution witness, told the court that the late soldier died from "multiple head injuries".

On November 20, 2019, Dr Lawrence Adusei testified that the late Major Mahama died of 'multiple head injuries', saying that two pellets were also retrieved in the brain of the late military officer.

The late Major Mahama was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, an Assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2020.