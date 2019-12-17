Ghana: Asutifi District Assembly Constructs 27 Boreholes for School, C'nities

17 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Asutifi North District Assembly is constructing a total of 27 boreholes to provide some selected communities and schools within the district with potable water.

Mr Anthony Adjei Mensah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asutifi North who disclosed this to newsmen at Kenyasi No. '2', said the projects were being executed under the Asutifi North District WASH Coverage Initiative.

He said five educational institutions namely; Ntotroso Methodist T.I.

Ahmadiyya D/A, Yawusukrom D/A, Kenyasi No. '2' D/A Girls, and Kenyasi No. '1' Methodist are benefiting from the projects.

Mr Adjei Mensah said the beneficiary towns include Mampongkrom, Agyapongkrom, Tawiahkrom, Jameskrom, Abidjankrom, Agyarekrom, Yakubukrom and Asumadukrom.

The DCE said the other beneficiary communities were Kwahu No. '2', Sethkrom, Paanaba, Forest Ano, Onyinase, Antwikrom and Bogyapa.

Mr Adjei Mensah said Abena Arkoh, Magazine, Abrense, Kwakurikrom, Asempaneye, Kojokrom and Zongohenekrom are the rest of the towns benefiting from the construction of the boreholes.

He advised the residents of the communities and the schools' management to maintain the facilities on regular basis to help prolong their life-span.GNA

