Kenya: Lamu Court Destroys Bhang Used As Exhibit in Closed Cases

A Lamu courts has destroyed bhang valued at Sh700,000.

The bhang haul was part of the consignment nabbed in the area over the last two years and whose cases have been concluded and files closed.

The exercise was led by Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba in coordination with members of the Lamu Law Court Users Committee.

Speaking during the exercise, Mr Temba said they reached the decision to set the bhang ablaze in a move aimed at discouraging drug dealers from doing such illegal business in the area.

COOPERATE WITH POLICE

The destruction of the bhang was also witnessed by the public, activists and religious leaders.

Mr Temba appealed to locals to cooperate with the police and volunteer information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of more drug dealers wreaking havoc in Lamu.

He said destruction of drug substances submitted as exhibits at the Lamu Law Courts will be done after every four months.

"Today, we've decided to destroy a consignment of bhang worth Sh700,000. We still have more bags in store that we will be destroying in future through burning them. These are drugs which were nabbed between 2017 and 2019. The move is done to discourage the vice in this region. We thank members of the public for their cooperation. My appeal to them is that they should submit information to the police so that more drug peddlers are arrested and face the law," said Mr Temba.

EXHIBITS

Lamu Law Courts Users Committee Treasurer Mohamed Abdulkadir lauded the move to burn bhang, insisting that it will also help prevent cases of such exhibits getting lost in the hands of court officials like what has been witnessed in other parts of the country.

Mr Abdulkadir said this is also a good platform for the courts to show the level of transparency which in turn instils confidence among citizens.

He said bhang has become a favourite drug for many young people in the region and urged the police to rein in the peddlers.

Mr Abdulkadir urged residents to volunteer information on drug dealers.

"The war on drugs requires concerted effort from all to end it. The law courts here have started. We need to support it in ensuring we completely discourage the vice which has already destroyed most of our youth here in Lamu," said Mr Abdulkadir.