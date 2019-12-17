Malawi: Mzuni FC to Change Name, Talking to Potential Sponsors

Malawi's 2019 TNM Super League survivors Mzuni F.C have announced that they will change their name next season.

The club through its General Secretary Donnex Chilunga confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Chilunga has also revealed that discussions are underway with a number of potential sponsors to take over the club.

"We have been using the name Mzuni which in full stands for Mzuzu University Football Club before our relationship went sour up to the end of the season but now I can assure you that next year the team will have a new name," said Chilunga.

"We are working day and night to find a sponsor and once this is finalized, we will have a new name" he said.

The club survived the league chop following their 2-1 win over Civil Sporting last weekend.

The win helped them to move to position 12 with 32 points.

They tied with Ntopwa FC and Savenda Chitipa United but they had a better goal difference.

There have been a tag of war over the name issue between Mzuzu University Management and the club executive committee since last year since when the university announced it is no longer interested to have its students be taking part in active football related matters.

However, the management that was running the club said they will maintain the team as a community thing.