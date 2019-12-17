Namibia: More Than 1 000 Benefit From Water Project

16 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Oshongwe — The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare last week handed over water infrastructure projects worth N$3.8 million to the Ohangwena Regional Council, thereby benefiting residents of Omundaungilo and Oshikunde constituencies.

Ohangwena has been facing water challenges over the years, especially in areas such as Oshikunde, Omundaungilo, Epembe and Okongo, where most of the boreholes have salty water. The situation has forced these residents to depend on man-made wells, which many at times cannot cater for all of them.

The ministry financed the water infrastructure pipeline network connections from Oitunhu borehole to Oshipala village in Omundaungilo, and interconnections at Oshongwe, Omahahi, Omushai and Omandjadja villages in the Oshikunde constituency.

The Oshongwe inhabitants, who were reportedly suffering due to water scarcity, to the extent of using urine to prepare their threshing floors, as per a video clip circulating on social media, now have clean water for both human and animal consumption.

Ohangwena Regional Council spokesperson Panduleni Nepembe said the two boreholes were drilled by the regional authority through the Directorate of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Coordination.

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare was responsible for equipping and connecting the boreholes to enable the supply of water to affected villages.

He added that the two water projects would benefit more than 1 000 people in the two constituencies.

Nepembe further said in an effort to address water shortage in the region, the Office of the Prime Minister, through the drought relief programme 2019/2020 financial year, availed N$ 24.7 million to Ohangwena for water infrastructure.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Thursday, the minister of poverty eradication and social welfare Zephania Kameeta said the projects are part of the ministry's special programme, funded through the ministerial donation account that was established in 2016 to help vulnerable and disadvantaged Namibians.

Moreover, Kameeta called on other institutions to follow suit.

"I want to see, while I am alive, that the tears and cries of the poor are heard and that their tears are wiped away. I am therefore appealing to other government OMAs, business fraternity and individuals to come to the community rescue through Ohangwena Regional Council or our ministerial donation account," urged Kameeta.

Since the inception of the poverty eradication ministerial donation account, the ministry has assisted projects ranging from water infrastructure development and rehabilitation in other regions, community gardens and assisting students from underprivileged backgrounds with tuition fees.

By Hilma Nakanduungile

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.