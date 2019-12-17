Cameroon: Supreme Court - Common Law Division Soon

The Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso defended the bill in the Constitutional Laws Committee of the Senate on July1, 2017.

The Common Law Division will soon see the light of day in the Supreme Court. This follows the bill to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N0. 2006/16 of 29 December 2006 to lay down the organization and functioning of the Supreme Court. The Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso defended the bill in the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the Senate on Saturday, July 1, 2017. This was in the presence of the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Michel Ange Angouin who represented the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Amadou Ali. The purpose of the bill is to establish a Common Law Division at the Supreme Court. The establishment of this Division is justified by the need to take into account the fact that the harmonization of Cameroon's law, which though irreversible, does not yet cover all the legal disciplines applicable in Cameroon. Government explained that apart from the customary law, some disciplines which fall under Common Law are yet to be covered by an instrument that is applicable nationwide. The said disciplines include Family Law, Law of Succession, Equity Law and Trust, Law of Torts, Law of Contract, Law of Evidence and the Civil and Commercial Procedure Code. The practice of the aforementioned disciplines falls under Common Law in the areas of jurisdiction of the North West and South West Regions. It is therefore reasonable and logical to establish the relevant Division of the Supreme Court.

Laurent Esso: « Une solution ponctuelle à un problème posé »

Ministre d'Etat, ministre de la Justice, garde de Sceaux

« Cette loi entre dans le cadre général du réaménagement de la loi portant sur l'organisation de la Cour suprême. En raison de certaines préoccupations exprimées, on a crée une section au sein de la Chambre judiciaire de la Cour suprême. Mais, en entendant que le reste de la loi suive, on a apporté une solution ponctuelle à un problème qui s'est posé. Le chef de l'Etat a apporté des solutions aux problèmes posés. Comme il a apporté des solutions aux autres problèmes qui ont été posés au fonctionnement du corps judiciaire. Que ce soit au niveau de la formation ou du redéploiement des personnels, le président de la République qui est le président du Conseil supérieur de la magistrature a apporté des solutions aux problèmes qui ont été posés.».

Senator Mbella Moki Charles: « It Is A Good Beginning »

Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Laws

"We have just voted on the bill and our hope is that since it is step in the right direction, it is going to address the worries and the concerns of many of our legal practitioners in the country, particularly those of the English-speaking extraction who have been agitating for some time now. It may not address every problem, but I think it is a good beginning. A good beginning in the sense that government has shown its willingness to address the problem. For this, we commended the Head of State and thanked him for taking a right step towards this direction. We hope that as time goes on, when and wherever necessary, we shall arrive at a lasting and glorious conclusion".