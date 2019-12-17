Malawi: Businessman William Phiri Who Shot 'MG2' Waheeda Bagus Charged With Attempted Murder

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Lilongwe-based businessman and William Mac Phiri will appear in court to face charges of attempted murder following the most horrendous crime of shooting his extra-marital lover Waheeda Bagus.

The 36-year-old Phiri of Mak Construction shot his 'baby mama' Waheeda Bagus, niece to Trade, Industry and Tourism minister Salim Bagus in Lilongwe at weekend.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Salomy Chibwana said Phiri was first pressed with a charge of causing grievous bodily harm but has been changed to attempted murder.

The victim survived the shooting and that he is receiving treatment at Kamuzu central hospital.

"Police officers have recorded a statement from Bagus whose condition is stable after she was successfully operated on," said Chibwana.

Chibwana said after looking at the gravity if the injury Bagus suffered, police charged Phiri with attempted murder.

"He appeared in the magistrate court to be formally told of his arrest and remains on remand at Maula Prison," said Chibwana.

Waheeda is a second wife to William Phiri, who is known in Lilongwe for having multiple co-current sexual partners.

