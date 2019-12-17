Namibia: Tax Refund Scam Trial Hits a Snag ... Namibian Accused Challenges ACC Summons

11 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Roland Routh

Windhoek — The trial of two Namibians and 12 Angolans, accused of defrauding the government to the tune of N$210 million through false tax refunds on purchases exported from Namibia, hit a snag on Monday.

This is after one of the Namibian accused disputed summonses used to obtain his bank records.

Trevor Brockerhoff is now defending Noah Boykie Naukosho, 29, who previously represented himself in the ongoing trial before acting Windhoek High Court Judge Kobus Miller.

According to the defence, the summonses were issued under a wrong section of the Anti-Corruption Act and were issued before an investigation was initiated by ACC.

The state called ACC director-general Paulus Noa to explain the manner in which the summonses were issued. According to Noa, ACC received information detailing how unscrupulous Angolans, in collaboration with certain employees of a firm that managed the refunds of value added tax on purchases made by foreigners for exports, were milking the finance ministry dry with inflated and bogus VAT claims during October 2015.

He said after he studied the allegations, he initiated an investigation into the claims on 27 October 2017.

Noa added the disputed summonses were issued on 14 December 2015 and about two months after the investigation was started.

He was, however, vague when cross-examined whether or not the investigator who requested the summonses provided him with a sworn affidavit on why they needed the bank records of Naukosho and repeatedly said there must have been a good reason for it.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to 629 counts of fraud alternatively theft, money laundering and corruptly giving a document containing false information to an agent before Judge Miller and his two assessors John Mandy and Yolande Böttger at the start of their trial.

The amount involved in the massive value added tax fraud scam has more than doubled from the initial N$114 million to more than N$210 million, it emerged from the indictment document.

It is alleged that the accused were involved in the use of forged tax invoices, Vat claim forms and customs documentation to claim VAT refunds from the finance ministry.

One of the accused is Mamsy Mweneni Nuuyoma, 28, a Namibian citizen who worked at Aveshe Consultancy, the company managing VAT refunds on behalf of the ministry at the time the fraud was allegedly committed. She is facing 626 counts, including defeating or attempting to defeat the course of justice in addition to the other charges.

The other accused are Angolan nationals Benvindo Momafuba, Pembele Zimutu, Joaquim Pedro Espanhol, 35, Joao Manuel Dos Santos, 38, Tatiana Luquena Muchado Gonga, 28, Carlos Victor Elisea, 33, Isaac Cativa Cupessala, 43, Paquete Americo Kapayole Jose, Malakias Tomas Rufine, 29, Carlos Feleciano Tchinduku, Miapa Aurelio Nelson, 32, Lucio Jose Cazembe, 43.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
Angola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.