Malawi: FAM Hails Sulom for Successful 2019 League Season

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has described the 2019 TNM Super League soccer season as highly competitive in recent years.

Zakazaka: 2019 was toughest season

The remarks have been made as the league winds up this weekend with the champion to be decided on the final day thus Sunday December 22 2019.

Nyasa Big Bullets are the favorites to win the title as they lead with 67 points one above their old age rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who are on second.

Both teams have a single game remaining.

Bullets will take on 8th placed TN Stars at the Kamuzu Stadium while Wanderers face relegated Mlatho Mponela at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) deserves a part on the back for adhering to the football calendar.

Zakazaka said the 2019 season was one of the toughest seasons considering that there were a number of activities that happened including the country's tripartite general elections in May and international competitions namely Cosafa, African Cup of Nations qualifiers and CHAN tournament.

"This was one of the toughest seasons in terms of planning fixtures. To begin with, there were a number of international competitions such as Afcon [African Cup of Nations] qualifiers and Cosafa championship and Chan games which destabilized the league fixtures," Zakazaka is quoted by The Nation newspaper of Tuesday.

On his part, Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda admitted and concurred with Zakazaka that the 2019 season was tough and difficult to plan.

"It was tough to convince clubs about the crammed fixtures they had, but we had no choice. While we thank FAM for the compliments, we believe we can do better in the next seasons if we strategize on how the next FAM calendar should be like to avoid a repeat of the challenges they faced," said Banda.

Finally, Banda also pointed out that the crammed fixture was also as a result of inadequate football pitches.