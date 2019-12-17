Kenya: Relief for Travellers As Modern Coast Buses Resume Services

17 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Siago Cece

Modern Coast Bus Express company has announced that it is resuming transport services after a ban that had been imposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was lifted.

The relief also comes to passengers left stranded during the suspension.

In a statement posted on it social media pages Monday, the bus company said its services will resume Monday afternoon after getting permission from NTSA.

RESUME SERVICES

"We are pleased to inform all our passengers that we have received permission from NTSA to resume normal bus services from 1pm today, December 17, 2019," the statement stated.

NTSA had earlier revoked the company's license after two of its buses collided in a road at Kiongwani near Salama Market on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, killing seven people and injuring another 60.

But Modern Coast now says NTSA has granted them permission to continue operating.

REFRESHER COURSE

In a previous statement, the company said it had been working closely with NTSA on fulfilling various requirements including a refresher course for drivers and conductors. The training was facilitated by NTSA last Saturday.

The company said all passengers who were not able to travel between December 12 and December 16 will receive a Sh300 discount voucher code via text messages for their next new ticket purchase.

"We have initiated the process of refunds through M-Pesa for all affected passengers who were not able to travel between December 12 and December 16. Due to the volume of refunds involved, we expect to conclude this process in the next few days," the company said.

BUSES INSPECTED

So far, the company said, 46 of its buses have been inspected at the various inspection centres across the country by NTSA. The rest of the fleet is awaiting inspection.

"We expect the rest of the fleet to be [inspected] in the next few days," the company said.

Earlier, Modern Coast Operations Manager Juma Nyundo said they had incurred losses due to the suspension of their services.

On Monday, travellers stormed the company's offices in Mombasa demanding for updates concerning their travel, only to find the offices closed.

Travelers have been urged to be patient as the company announces new travel schedules.

