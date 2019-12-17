Kenya/Eritrea: Abdallah Starts for Harambee Stars Against Eritrea

17 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Bandari winger has passed a late fitness test and starts for Harambee Stars as they take on Eritrea in the first semi-final of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Abdallah suffered a knock against Zanzibar in the team's last group match and had to be withdrawn.

Roy Okal also starts at central midfield alongside Lawrence Juma while Oscar Wamalwa has once again been tasked with the goal hunting duties.

The match starts at 1.30pm

Starting 11

18. Samuel Odhiambo

2. Samuel Olwande

16. David Owino

5. Johnstone Omorwa

4. Joash Onyango

8. Lawrence Juma

15. Kevin Kimani

12. Roy Okal

10.Kenneth Muguna

9. Oscar Wamalwa

20. Hassan Abdallah

Subs

1. Timothy Odhiambo

6. Andrew Juma

19. Daniel Sakari

14. Antony Wambani

7. Musa Masika

3. Cliffton Miheso

17. Moses Mudavadi

13. Whyvone Isuza

11. Timothy Otieno

