Kenya: Nyeri County Grapples With Shortage of Measles Vaccine

17 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Irene Mugo

Nyeri County is grappling with a shortage of measles vaccine that is usually offered for free in government hospitals.

Parents taking their children for the immunisation are being turned away and told to return at a later date.

Early last month, Nyeri received approximately 1,500 measles-rubella vaccines to be distributed across the 149 immunisation centres in the county.

Due to the shortage, nine-month-old babies in the county are being immunised against measles in clusters of 10.

Hospitals in the county have been booking children for immunisation which, according to health experts, should not be the case.

"What we are doing in the wake of shortage is vaccination scheduling, which should [not] be the case, because we have a serious shortage of the doses," said Ms Joyce Maina, an Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) logistician.

Ms Maina added that they are clustering the children to avoid wastage of the doses.

AVOIDING WASTAGE

"Each bottle contains 10 doses and when we check the immunising facilities and only one child is coming for vaccination when we open the bottle, all the nine doses will be obsolete, resulting to wastage and we cannot afford that," she said.

She further noted that there is an influx of children needing the jab from neighbouring counties of Laikipia and Kirinyaga following the long standoff between the workers and the county bosses.

Doctors in the county now fear that the vaccine scheduling could result in missed opportunity as a majority of the parents who were turned away might not return on their due date.

"As a result, we might experience measles outbreak which will be costly to the country," she said.

Additionally, Ms Maina said the county might miss out on the World Bank funding due to failure to meet the required coverage.

The World Bank allocation depends on the performance of each county.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.