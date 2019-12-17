Tanzania: Rains Wreak Havoc in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Transport services in Dar es Salaam have been disrupted following the authorities decision to close the Morogoro Road at Jangwani due to floods caused by heavy rains, which are pounding the city.

The rains which started around midnight caused havoc to the majority of city dwellers as most parts of the city were flooded. At Tabata people were forced to use alternative ways to access Mandela Road as both Chama, Mwananchi and Bonde la Mchicha bridges were flooded.

Economic activities were also literally brought to a standstill after most stalls were flooded. Some traders were seen staring at their stalls as the rain continued to pound.

"I am waiting for the rains to stop so that I can establish the damage, I am devastated, said a trader, Shukurani Kandoro, at Tabata Mwananchi.

However, some people capitalised on the downpour. For example, to cross the Tabata Chama bridge people were forced to pay Sh1000 by being carried on the back.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) predicted that heavy rains would pound in Dar es Salaam, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara.

