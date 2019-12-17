Kenya: Selection Dilemma for Bitok As Qualifiers Loom

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok is set to name his final squad for the upcoming Africa Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers on Monday.

Bitok - who won the African Games in Rabat, Morocco - is happy with the level of competition in the team that has left him with a selection dilemma barely a fortnight to the competition.

Seventeen players are currently in camp meaning Bitok will have to drop three to remain with 14 that will do duty in the qualifiers slated for January 2-10 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The absence of experienced duo of Janet Wanja and Triza Atuka has left the door open for youngsters who have stated their case in training.

"The competition is stiff especially among middle blockers and setters. I have five middle blockers who are on the same level so it's now down to statistics to decide who makes the team," said Bitok after Tuesday's morning training session at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

"Joy (Lusenaka) and Esther (Mutinda) are also pushing (Jane) Wacu in the setting department. I'm very impressed with the attitude of the young players and it's certainly a positive heading into a big tournament, " he added.

Meanwhile, Bitok has urged the government to facilitate early travel of the team to acclimatise to weather conditions in Yaounde.

"We really wanted to have some friendlies but it doesn't look likely now with only two weeks left. We have chosen to name the team early so that we can have ample time to concentrate with the 14 once we return from Christmas break.

"If we can travel to Cameroon early it will be of great benefit since we will get into the competition mood early," said Bitok.

Kenya will battle for the slot reserved for Africa with Cameroon, Egypt, Mauritius and Botswana.