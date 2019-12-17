Uganda: Makerere Student Found Dead in Hostel

17 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Prossy Kisakye

Residents of Mukwenda Zone 1B in Kawempe Division were left in shock after discovering a decomposing body of a Makerere University student in her hostel.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has since identified the deceased as 23-year-old Viola Namulindwa, a 3rd year student, pursuing a Bachelor of Pharmacy who had remained behind to continue with her research.

Enanga says her decomposing body was found in her room at Hollywood hostel where she stayed without a roommate.

According to her neighbours, the victim was last seen on Thursday, 12/12/2019, cooking porridge at around 4pm.

"It is on December 14, 2019, that a bad smell started coming out of her room, with flies around. The custodian, Henry Kitaka was alerted and he informed Makerere University Police," said Mr Enanga.

He adds that when police broke into her room she was found dead with an uninsulated cable to her laptop that was still connected to the socket.

Enanga says the position of the body and the post-mortem indicated that she was electrocuted while connecting her laptop to the socket and killed when she simultaneously came in contact with the energized uninsulated cable.

