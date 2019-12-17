Nigeria: Army Redeploys 20 Major-Generals in a Massive Shake-Up

Abuja — The Nigerian Army yesterday redeployed 20 Major-Generals and more than 10 Brigadier-Generals in a major shake-up, which it said would "reinvigorate the system for greater efficiency."

A statement issued by the Nigerian Army Headquarters said the new posting was designed to deploy the senior officers to appointments appropriate to the new ranks.

It said the posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is a routine exercise carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

The highlight of the posting includes the appointment of Maj. Gen. EO Ogunkale from Command Army Record, Lokoja, to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation; Maj. Gen. AO Uthman from Nigerian Army School of Signals, Apapa, Lagos to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Communications; Maj. Gen. OO Soleye from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters, Command Army Record, Lokoja, as Commander; Maj. Gen. YI Shalangwa, the erstwhile Director, Legal Services 'Army' now redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Director, Legal Services.

Others are Maj. Gen. DC Onyemulu from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, who becomes Director, Armed Forces Simulation Centre, while Maj. Gen. HI Bature is redeployed from Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director, Liaison.

Others include Maj. Gen. IM Obot, who remains at Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Participant Senior Executive Management and Policy Course; Maj. Gen. BO Sawyer, who also remains in Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Director, Plans.

Also Maj. Gen. LA Adegboye, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division is to remain at GOC 82 Division; Maj. Gen. MA Masanawa from Army Central Ammunition Depot, moves to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director, Innovation and Combat Development.

Similarly, Maj. Gen. G Oyefesobi moves from Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to Headquarters of the recently created Nigerian Army Special Forces Corps as Commander; Maj. Gen. MM Bunza, the erstwhile Commandant, Nigerian Military School Zaria, is redeployed to Nigerian Army Education Corps as Corps Commander, Education; Maj. Gen. DH Ali-Keffi from Nigerian Army School of Infantry Jaji to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director of Administration, Maj. Gen. GO Adesina from Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Signals School Apapa, Lagos as Commandant while Maj. Gen. PE Eromosele from National Defence College, Abuja, moves to Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi, as Commandant.

Others are Maj. Gen. KO Aligbe from Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji and appointed Commandant; Maj. Gen. AB Ibrahim to remain in Army Headquarters and appointed Director, Training; Maj. Gen. GK Nwosu to remain in Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buniyadi as Commandant; Maj. Gen. FB Fakrogha to remain in Nigerian Army Women Corps as Commander, Women Corps; Maj. Gen. S Idris from Defence Headquarters to Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peace Keeping Centre and appointed Commandant.

The statement signed by Army Spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said Brig. Gen. JC Ogbonna from Headquarters 81 Division moves to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed the Division's Training Officer; Brig. Gen. BH Mohammed from Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps to Nigerian Military School Zaria as Commandant; Brig. Gen. GO Omorogbe from Headquarters, 4 Brigade Benin, to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre Jaji as Chief of Staff while Brig. Gen. AJ Fagge moves from Defence Space Agency to Ministry of Defence and appointed Principal General Staff Officer to Minister of Defence; Brig. Gen. NI Najaja from 6 Military Intelligence Brigade Port Harcourt to Open Source Intelligence Command as Commander and Brig. Gen. AO Quadri from Headquarters 81 Division Lagos to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Director, Training.

Also, Brig. Gen. FG Dimlong from 105 Division's Equipment Support (DES) to 101 DES and appointed Commander; Brig. Gen. M Danmadami from Headquarters 3 Division Jos to Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Ag Director, Procurement; Brig. Gen. OJ Akpor from 1 Division Garrison, Kaduna to Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and appointed, Director, Military Training; Brig. Gen. BU Yahaiya from Ministry of Defence to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Subject Expert, South East Asia; Brig. Gen. IM Jallo from Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, to 4 Brigade Benin as Commander; Brig. Gen. HE Akpan from Army War College to Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve and appointed Commander.

According to the statement, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu is to remain in Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Defence Information (DDI); Brig. Gen. MK Gara from Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations to 8 Division Garrison as Commander and Brig. Gen. MU Wambai from SI List (SEC 41) to Headquarters, Directorate of Legal Services as Acting Director Legal Services among others.

Musa said the Chief of Army Staff, Buratai, whilst wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, charged them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the service and the Nation.

He said all appointments take immediate effect.